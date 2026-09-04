October - November Exhibits @ Art Works!

Throughout October, there's plenty to see at Art Works. Explore six galleries, visit 82 working artist studios, and enjoy a full lineup of exhibits. Immerse yourself works by Sky Dai, Johnye Bennett, Lew Lott, Carol Gruppé and Unmask curated by Susan Vaughan. The All Media Show features art by local artists. The Bridge Project will continue exhibiting Nathan Hosmer Nevarez until November 30th.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through November 14th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted). Carol Gruppé will remain up until October 31st.