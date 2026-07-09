Open House at Mountain Lake Biological Station
Open House at Mountain Lake Biological Station
Come meet the animals, plants, and fungi of Salt Pond Mountain, and get to know the scientists and artists who study them! At the MLBS Open House, you'll get a close-up look at how we research the fascinating organisms and ecosystems of this place. Explore our labs and studios, wade into the pond, take a guided walk, experience art inspired by science, and chat with friendly folks who would love to share their work with you. This is a free, family-friendly event. We are excited to show you around!
Mtn Lake Biological Station
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mountain Lake Biological Station
540-626-7196
mlbs@virginia.edu
Mtn Lake Biological Station
240 Salt Pond CirclePembroke, Virginia 24136
5406267196