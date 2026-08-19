Opera Roanoke Presents: GIUSEPPE VERDI'S LA TRAVIATA
Opera Roanoke Presents: GIUSEPPE VERDI'S LA TRAVIATA
Conducted by Mathias Elmer
Directed by Stefanos Koroneos
Reimagining the world of La traviata with a contemporary lens, Opera Roanoke opens its 51st season with a visually striking and emotionally immediate experience.
Pre-Curtain Talk: 1:30–2:00 PM prior to both performances (included with your ticket). Richard Masters offers context on Verdi's beloved work, the production, and the music.
Featured artists (as listed): Andrea Baker (Violetta), Eric Botto (Alfredo), Levi Hernandez (Giorgio Germont), Ye Lynn Han (Gastone), James Robinson (Barone Duphol).
Shaftman Performance Hall
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Jefferson Center
(540) 345-2550
info@jeffcenter.org
Shaftman Performance Hall
541 Luck Ave SWRoanoke, Virginia 24016