Opera Roanoke Presents: GIUSEPPE VERDI'S LA TRAVIATA

Conducted by Mathias Elmer

Directed by Stefanos Koroneos

Reimagining the world of La traviata with a contemporary lens, Opera Roanoke opens its 51st season with a visually striking and emotionally immediate experience.

Pre-Curtain Talk: 1:30–2:00 PM prior to both performances (included with your ticket). Richard Masters offers context on Verdi's beloved work, the production, and the music.

Featured artists (as listed): Andrea Baker (Violetta), Eric Botto (Alfredo), Levi Hernandez (Giorgio Germont), Ye Lynn Han (Gastone), James Robinson (Barone Duphol).