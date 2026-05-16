Paint Fincastle is an art event open to both student and adult artists of all levels on Saturday June 6, 2026 (rain date June 7). It is sponsored by the Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. and Open Studios-Botetourt. “We feel this is an excellent opportunity to share the rich history of both Fincastle and Botetourt and our country’s 250th anniversary by creating works of art of the many historic buildings” says Open Studios-Botetourt Artist, Cheryl Lackey. Visitors are invited to stop by all day during the event to see what the artists are creating.

Paint Fincastle participants will check in at the Botetourt County Museum of History and Culture at 26 East Main Street in Fincastle from 9-10am. They will then paint and/or sketch around town from 10am - 3pm. There will be a reception and sharing of artwork created that day from 3-4pm on the porch of the museum. All are welcome to attend.

The number of participating artists is limited with registration requested by June 4. Fees are $12 for adults and $7 for students. Registration forms can be picked up at the museum or by emailing openstudiosbotetourtinfo@gmail.com. Registration can then be completed by mail or in person at the museum. Questions should directed to openstudiosbotetourtinfo@gmail.com