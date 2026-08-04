Patrick O'Connell Book Launch

The Virginia Museum of History Culture is proud to welcome world-renowned chef Patrick O’Connell to celebrate the launch of his first-ever memoir! World-renowned chef Patrick O’Connell has been recognized as a pioneer of American cuisine; his internationally acclaimed restaurant in the Virginia countryside, the Inn at Little Washington, is Michelin starred and a Relais & Châteaux hotel. Named for the three historic streets in the little town where O’Connell’s life and career have taken root, Main, Middle & Gay chronicles O’Connell’s winding journey through the rough-and-tumble restaurant world. Growing up gay in the 1950s and working as a paperboy and a cook at a hamburger joint, O’Connell found his place with other misfits in the addictive restaurant scene, where he learned to be nimble and grew up fast while working long hours and late nights with colorful characters. He lived free-spirited on farms with friends and traveled Europe, teaching himself to cook along the way. When he opened his restaurant in an old abandoned garage, he had no idea it would grow to the heights it has achieved today. All ticket purchases include one signed copy of Main, Middle & Gay, which will be available for pickup at the VMHC on the night of the event. The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. About the event: 5:30 pm – Guest arrival featuring still and sparkling wines and truffled popcorn 6:00 pm – Program - Chef O'Connell will be joined in conversation by James Beard award-winning food critic, Tom Sietsma