Paul Thorn live at Pangea Gardens

You are cordially invited to the Pangea Gardens Grand Opening Benefit Concert with The Paul Thorn Band on October 3rd, 2026. Show starts at 2PM - Gates open at 12:30PM

Tickets: $20 General Admission - available online at PangeaGardens.com

The gates open at 12:30 pm. Enjoy a picnic lunch before the concert starts. Pack your own or purchase a delicious lunch prepared by The Floyd Country Store. While you’re here, stroll the paths throughout our three beautiful gardens, explore the wider grounds and discover one delightful surprise after another. The Paul Thorn Band will play from 2-4 pm in The Love Nest, a 220 seat indoor music hall on site.

This event is a benefit for the Blue Ridge Music Center

