Pete Seeger: Down by the Riverside

In the 1960s, the iconic American folk singer Pete Seeger devised an extraordinary plan: he built a 106-foot sailboat to save the polluted Hudson River. Down by the Riverside follows the unlikely story of the Clearwater, a boat that launched a movement.

An intimate portrait of Pete, his spouse Toshi, and the grassroots community they anchored for over 40 years, the film takes the audience on a musical and nautical odyssey, showing how an unconventional campaign to save a beloved American waterway prompted a green revolution.

The tale of the Clearwater is a parable for our time, offering hope for a fractured nation and revealing how participatory imagination can solve environmental problems and transform how we relate not only to the earth but also to one another.

Join us after the film for a Q&A with directors Jodie Childers and Dan Messina!