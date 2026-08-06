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Pups, Plates and Pours

Pups, Plates and Pours

Celebrate RVA's vibrant food and beverage scene – where great food, craft drinks, and your beloved pets come together for a tail-wagging time! Explore participating locations throughout the weekend in support of the Richmond SPCA. The festivities start Friday evening with a Kick-Off Pawty at Final Gravity Brewing featuring food, vendors, music and more! Details and participating locations: richmondspca.org/pupsplatesandpours

Richmond SPCA
08:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Richmond SPCA
(804) 521-1320
contact@richmondspca.org
http://richmondspca.org
Richmond SPCA
2519 Hermitage Road
Richmond, Virginia 23220
https://richmondspca.org/