"Purple Mountain Majesty" a Community Sing-Along
"Purple Mountain Majesty" a Community Sing-Along
Join your friends and neighbors at Second Stage's Second Annual Community Summer Sing-Along, Sunday, August 30, 2026, 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m., 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA. Free! Beginners, experts and non-singers of all ages are welcome. Popcorn, ice cream & root beer floats provided. Special music by the Amherst Community Chorus. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Second Stage | Amherst
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second StreetAmherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com