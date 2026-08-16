"Purple Mountain Majesty" a Community Sing-Along

Join your friends and neighbors at Second Stage's Second Annual Community Summer Sing-Along, Sunday, August 30, 2026, 4 p.m.-5:15 p.m., 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA. Free! Beginners, experts and non-singers of all ages are welcome. Popcorn, ice cream & root beer floats provided. Special music by the Amherst Community Chorus. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

