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Reel Hope Community Movie Night

Reel Hope Community Movie Night

In honor of World Refugee Day, join us for a free community movie event at the Grandin Theatre!

Peace by Chocolate tells the sweet, true story of a Syrian refugee family navigating their new lives in North America.

Optional: Stay for a brief Q&A following the movie to learn more about the refugee experience.

Grandin Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Commonwealth Catholic Charities
804.545.6281
katie.dillon@cccofva.org
https://www.cccofva.org
Grandin Theater
1310 Grandin Ave
SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
5403456177
info@grandintheatre.com
https://www.grandintheatre.com/