Reel Hope Community Movie Night
Reel Hope Community Movie Night
In honor of World Refugee Day, join us for a free community movie event at the Grandin Theatre!
Peace by Chocolate tells the sweet, true story of a Syrian refugee family navigating their new lives in North America.
Optional: Stay for a brief Q&A following the movie to learn more about the refugee experience.
Grandin Theater
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Commonwealth Catholic Charities
804.545.6281
katie.dillon@cccofva.org
Grandin Theater
1310 Grandin AveSW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
5403456177
info@grandintheatre.com