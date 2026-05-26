Resolved to Live and Die - Documentary Screening and Panel

The Salem Museum will screen the recent Blue Ridge PBS documentary “Resolved to Live and Die: The Revolutionary Roots of Southwest Virginia,” followed by a panel discussion, on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the documentary will be available for purchase after the screening and in the Salem Museum Gift Shop.

“Resolved to Live and Die” explores the pivotal role Southwest Virginians played leading up to and during the American Revolution. The documentary examines the lives and legacies of several major local Colonial figures, including Andrew Lewis of Salem, and the part they played in organizing resistance against the British in Virginia’s backwoods. Their collective actions culminated in the signing of the Fincastle Resolutions, the first official statement by colonists that promised resistance to the death against the British Crown.

Following the screening, a panel group of historians involved in the creation of the documentary will answer questions from the audience. Among the participants are: April Martin, Director, Wilderness Road Regional Museum; Jeff Briggs, Director of Interpreters, Fincastle Company Living Historians; Steve Aaron, member, Fincastle Company Living Historians; and Hunter Haskins, Salem Museum Assistant Director. The panel will be moderated by Salem Museum Executive Director Garrett Channell, who is also featured in the documentary.

The Salem Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum is located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 E. Main St., Salem. Admission and parking are free, and donations are accepted. The entrance is located at the Oakey Field Complex sign across Main Street from the Berglund Ford service entrance. For more information, call 540-389-6760 or visit SalemMuseum.org.