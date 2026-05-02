RISING TALENT OPEN MIC
RISING TALENT OPEN MIC
Bring your family! Enjoy a meal!
Let the performing and fun begin!!
OPEN MIC NIGHTS @ Uptown Stagecoach
121 N Main, Stuart, VA
Musicians ~ Vocalists ~ Comedians
Poets ~ Actors ~ Performers
FIRST MONDAYS
Starting May 4TH from 5-8 PM
All Ages Welcome - Youth encouraged!
Showcase your skills in the small town we call home!
This is a family friendly event with children present and performing.
Adults are welcome to sign up to perform after 6:30 pm
To secure a spot on the Open Mic Roster SIGN UP HERE:
https://forms.gle/FWcGHqdWhMc7KNVDA
Pub Menu and Beverages available
Uptown Stagecoach Cafe
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every 8 months on Monday through May 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Growing Patrick County Foundation
276-692-9101
mayana@peaceproduction.org
Uptown Stagecoach Cafe
12Stuart, Virginia 24171
276-694-7575
stagecoachcoffee@gmail.com