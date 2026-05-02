RISING TALENT OPEN MIC

Bring your family! Enjoy a meal!

Let the performing and fun begin!!

OPEN MIC NIGHTS @ Uptown Stagecoach

121 N Main, Stuart, VA

Musicians ~ Vocalists ~ Comedians

Poets ~ Actors ~ Performers

FIRST MONDAYS

Starting May 4TH from 5-8 PM

All Ages Welcome - Youth encouraged!

Showcase your skills in the small town we call home!

This is a family friendly event with children present and performing.

Adults are welcome to sign up to perform after 6:30 pm

To secure a spot on the Open Mic Roster SIGN UP HERE:

https://forms.gle/FWcGHqdWhMc7KNVDA

Pub Menu and Beverages available

