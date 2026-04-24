Roots & Rhythms II: The Adrian Duke Project
Roots & Rhythms II: The Adrian Duke Project
Experience the vibrant sound of The Adrian Duke Project in an evening where groove, soul, and storytelling take center stage. From intricate rhythms to soaring melodies, the ensemble blends jazz, funk, and blues honoring tradition while breaking new ground. Come ready to experience moments of surprise, virtuosic flair, and infectious energy!
Program to be announced from the stage.
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
$52
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org