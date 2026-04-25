Roots & Rhythms III: Desirée Roots & The Wintergreen Festival Orchestra

Experience an electrifying collaboration as Desirée Roots and her trio joins the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra for an evening of soulful sound and rhythmic energy. Known for her powerful voice and captivating presence, Desirée Roots brings a dynamic blend of jazz, gospel, and blues to the stage, joined by her exceptional trio. Together with the Wintergreen Festival Orchestra, this genre-crossing program promises fresh arrangements—including premiere orchestrations commissioned by Wintergreen Music—alongside vibrant improvisation and unforgettable musical moments that celebrate the heart and soul of American music.

Program to be announced from the stage.