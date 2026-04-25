Roots & Rhythms IV: Trey Hensley Band

Get ready for a high-energy evening with GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Trey Hensley and his band. Celebrated for his jaw-dropping musicianship and soulful voice, Hensley blends bluegrass, country, blues, and rock with effortless virtuosity and heartfelt authenticity. A 2025 GRAMMY winner for Best Traditional Blues Album and a widely acclaimed “guitar-slinging” standout, he brings both technical brilliance and rich musical storytelling to the stage.