Roots & Rhythms IV: Trey Hensley Band
Roots & Rhythms IV: Trey Hensley Band
Get ready for a high-energy evening with GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist and vocalist Trey Hensley and his band. Celebrated for his jaw-dropping musicianship and soulful voice, Hensley blends bluegrass, country, blues, and rock with effortless virtuosity and heartfelt authenticity. A 2025 GRAMMY winner for Best Traditional Blues Album and a widely acclaimed “guitar-slinging” standout, he brings both technical brilliance and rich musical storytelling to the stage.
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
$52
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Wintergreen Music
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreenmusic.org
Wintergreen Resort--Dunlop Pavilion
39 Mountain Inn LoopWintergreen, Virginia 22958
(434) 361-0541
info@wintergreen-music.org