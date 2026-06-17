"Run What you Brung KIDS NIGHT" Saturday Night NASCAR
"Run What you Brung KIDS NIGHT" Saturday Night NASCAR
2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O'Reilly BRING IT ALL! Power-wheels, Juice Box Racers, Bikes, Big Wheels, RUN WHAT YOU BRUNG and hope you brought enough! Seriously, we will group participants by age and race-vehicle type. Pre register coming soon. NASCAR Local Racing Kids 15y and under free grandstand admission with paid adult thanks to Camping World
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
18.00
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Dominion Raceway & Entertainment
brandon.fuller@dominionraceway.com
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
6501 Dominion Raceway AveThornburg, Virginia 22580