© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Run What you Brung KIDS NIGHT" Saturday Night NASCAR

"Run What you Brung KIDS NIGHT" Saturday Night NASCAR

2026 NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O'Reilly BRING IT ALL! Power-wheels, Juice Box Racers, Bikes, Big Wheels, RUN WHAT YOU BRUNG and hope you brought enough! Seriously, we will group participants by age and race-vehicle type. Pre register coming soon. NASCAR Local Racing Kids 15y and under free grandstand admission with paid adult thanks to Camping World

Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
18.00
05:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dominion Raceway & Entertainment
brandon.fuller@dominionraceway.com
Dominion Raceway in Spotsylvania Virginia
6501 Dominion Raceway Ave
Thornburg, Virginia 22580