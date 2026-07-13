Join Friendship Circle of Virginia, Jacob's Chance, and Sportable for an afternoon of adaptive athletics, friendship, and community at RVA Adaptive Athletics Day!

This FREE event is designed for individuals of all abilities ages 5 to 40.

Participants will be paired one to one with volunteers who will provide encouragement, support, and companionship throughout the day.

Experience a variety of adaptive sports, including:

• Basketball

• Soccer

• Seated Volleyball

• Martial Arts

In addition to sports, enjoy crafts, a sensory friendly area, and complimentary refreshments provided by Friendship Circle of Virginia.

We're also excited to welcome Nutzy and Nutasha to the event!

Whether you're trying adaptive sports for the first time or returning for another year, this is a wonderful opportunity to build confidence, make new friends, and celebrate what everyone can achieve together.

Register at friendshipcircleva.org/raad

We can't wait to see you there!

