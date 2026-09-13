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Saving Our Youth VA Winter Gala 2026

Saving Our Youth VA Winter Gala 2026

Join Saving Our Youth VA for an evening of celebration, community, and purpose benefiting youth mentorship, education, leadership development, and community support. The Winter Gala features keynote speaker Daphne Maxwell Reid, special guest speaker Rob Ukrop, and silent and live auctions. Saturday, December 5, 2026, 3:30–7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets are $50, with corporate tables available. Attire: suit and tie. Tickets and sponsorship information: https://savingouryouthva.org.

Flo & Tony Guzman Community Center at The Faison Center
$50
03:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Saving Our Youth VA
804-637-0651
Michael@EversteadFamilySupport.com
https://savingouryouthva.org
Flo & Tony Guzman Community Center at The Faison Center
5200 Fitzhugh Avenue
Richmond, Virginia 23230