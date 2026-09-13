Saving Our Youth VA Winter Gala 2026

Join Saving Our Youth VA for an evening of celebration, community, and purpose benefiting youth mentorship, education, leadership development, and community support. The Winter Gala features keynote speaker Daphne Maxwell Reid, special guest speaker Rob Ukrop, and silent and live auctions. Saturday, December 5, 2026, 3:30–7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Tickets are $50, with corporate tables available. Attire: suit and tie. Tickets and sponsorship information: https://savingouryouthva.org.