Secret Wild Card: Masquerade Affair

Step behind the mask and into a night of mystery, elegance, and unforgettable connections at Secret Wild Card: The Masquerade Affair — an immersive social experience designed for bold spirits, beautiful energy, and unexpected moments.

What to expect

Elegant masquerade atmosphere

Live music & DJ entertainment

Dancing all night

Professional photo opportunities & photo booth

Interactive Wild Card experience

Surprises throughout the evening

Attire: Formal, upscale, masquerade-inspired attire required. Masks strongly encouraged.