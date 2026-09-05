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Secret Wild Card: Masquerade Affair

Secret Wild Card: Masquerade Affair

Step behind the mask and into a night of mystery, elegance, and unforgettable connections at Secret Wild Card: The Masquerade Affair — an immersive social experience designed for bold spirits, beautiful energy, and unexpected moments.

What to expect

Elegant masquerade atmosphere
Live music & DJ entertainment
Dancing all night
Professional photo opportunities & photo booth
Interactive Wild Card experience
Surprises throughout the evening
Attire: Formal, upscale, masquerade-inspired attire required. Masks strongly encouraged.

Black Iris- Social Club, Art Gallery, Event Space
$119.22
07:00 PM - 12:00 AM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Love Story Dating
8042525320
anneicealthea@gmail.com
https://eventvesta.com/events/161995/t/tickets
Black Iris- Social Club, Art Gallery, Event Space
321 West Broad Street
Richmond, Virginia 23220