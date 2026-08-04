September Makers Market

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month early with two days of community, culture, and local shopping at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture!

Kick off the festivities on Friday, September 4, from 5:00–8:00 PM during the VMHC's First Friday celebration. Enjoy an evening of family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, face painting, hands-on crafts, and free after-hours museum admission. Dance to the rhythms of Bio Ritmo, connect with local community organizations, and shop a curated market featuring talented Latino artists and makers.

The celebration continues on Saturday, September 5, from 10:00 AM–3:00 PM, with another day to browse the Artes RVA Market and support local Latino-owned businesses and artists. Admission to the market and the museum's first floor is free during market hours. Access to the museum's exhibitions beyond the first floor requires the purchase of a museum admission ticket.