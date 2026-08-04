September - October Exhibits @ Art Works!

Throughout September and October, there's plenty to see at Art Works. Explore six galleries, visit 82 working artist studios, and enjoy a full lineup of exhibits, including new works by Sky Dai, Alcova Key, Carol Gruppé, Tatiana Grace, and Anna Davila. The exhibit featuring Carol Gruppé ends October 31st, Sky Dai ends November 14th, and The Bridge Project featuring Nathan Hosmer Nevarez ends November 31st. The juried September All Media Show features works by regional artists.

Visit us Tuesdays through Sundays 11am- 5pm. Admission is free and open to the public. Convenient and free parking is available. Exhibits will remain on view through October 17th, 2026 (unless otherwise noted).

