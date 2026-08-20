Sinkland Farms 35th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate the beauty of fall at the 35th Annual Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival, returning September 19 through November 1, 2026 in Christiansburg, Virginia. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Virginia's Favorite Fall Festival welcomes families from across the region for seven weekends at an award-winning pumpkin patch and corn maze with unforgettable farm fun.

This year's festival introduces America's Harvest Celebration, honoring 250 years of America's agricultural heritage, family traditions, and the spirit of the harvest. Throughout the festival, guests will experience America's Harvest Celebration through the traditions of farm life, live music, seasonal activities, local artisans, delicious food, and the simple joys of gathering with family and friends to celebrate the harvest season.

Recognized by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as the 4th Best Pumpkin Patch and 4th Best Corn Maze in the Nation in 2025, Sinkland Farms has become one of Southwest Virginia's premier fall destinations.

Wine Festival admission includes Pumpkin Festival admission.

Festival favorites include:

• Hayrides to the pumpkin patch

• Pick-your-own pumpkins and sunflowers

• A nationally recognized corn maze

• Farm animals

• Kid's Zone with giant slide, jump pad, barrel train, zip line, and games

• Live music (Sat/Sun)

• Special performances by university a cappella groups

• The Virginia Tech Highty-Tighties during Hokie Spirit Weekend

• Radford University dance performances during Highlander Weekend

• Arts & Crafts vendors (Sat/Sun)

• Art in the Barn (Oct) featuring talented local artists and handcrafted goods

• Food trucks

• Face painters

• Pig races (Sat/Sun)

• Blacksmith demonstrations (Sat/Sun)

• Chainsaw carving (Sat/Sun)

• PumpkinTron, Scarecrow, and Juggling Geoff

• Pony rides and horseback trail rides (Sat/Sun, extra cost)

• Blue Ridge Extreme Mobile Laser Tag* (Fri/Sat/Sun, extra cost)

• Beer & wine on the Terrace

Opening weekend also features the 4th Annual Sinkland Farms Wine Festival on September 19-20, where guests can sample wines from Virginia wineries and spirits from local distilleries while enjoying live music and beautiful mountain views. Wine Festival admission includes Pumpkin Festival admission.

Punkin' Chunkin' returns to the farm on October 3rd and 4th with Team Carbo's trebouchet, an innovative new catapult design that uses large rubber bands to power it. This catapult won't be using any motors - it's manually cocked and operated.

Special musical guests include:

Saturday, Oct 10 - Makenzie Phipps of NBC's The Voice

Sunday, Oct 11 - Lily Comer a country favorite

Saturday, Oct 24 - Noah Spencer of NBC's The Voice

Come celebrate autumn where family traditions, agriculture, and Appalachian hospitality come together at one of Virginia's favorite fall festivals. Photographers are encouraged to get photography passes for their clients with the beautiful backdrop of sunflowers, pumpkins, and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

When: Sept 19-Nov 1, 2026

Thursdays (October) & Fridays: 4:00–8:00 PM (limited activities)

Saturdays & Sundays: 10:00 AM–5:00 PM (full festival)

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission:

Thursdays(Oct)/Fridays - $15 per person, $14 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Saturdays/Sundays - $20 per person, $19 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival-about

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-pumpkin-festival-2026