Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, September 19-20 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and local distilleries. Enjoy hayrides to the 4th Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation, our award-winning corn maze, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, farm animals, kids zone activities, and more. Relax on the Tuscan terrace and sip Virginia wines from a commemorative Sinkland Farms wine glass while taking in breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain views. Sample a variety of wines, then purchase your favorites by the glass or bottle.

Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the opening weekend of the Pumpkin Festival with admission included!

Live music: Dave and Co. plays hits from the 70s and 80s

Wineries:

• Twisted Pines Farm & Vineyard

• Muddy Paws Winery

• Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery

• Mattaponi Winery

• MountainRose Vineyards (Sat)

• Brady's Distillery

• J.H. Bards Distillery

• Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery

• The Homeplace Vineyard (Sat)

When: September 19-20

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission (Pumpkin Festival admission included):

Tasting admission is $25 online/$30 at the gate 21+

Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission is $20

Ages 3 and under free

Wine Festival Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival-1

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2026