Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Wine Festival
Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Wine Festival
Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, September 19-20 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and local distilleries. Enjoy hayrides to the 4th Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation, our award-winning corn maze, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, farm animals, kids zone activities, and more. Relax on the Tuscan terrace and sip Virginia wines from a commemorative Sinkland Farms wine glass while taking in breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountain views. Sample a variety of wines, then purchase your favorites by the glass or bottle.
Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the opening weekend of the Pumpkin Festival with admission included!
Live music: Dave and Co. plays hits from the 70s and 80s
Wineries:
• Twisted Pines Farm & Vineyard
• Muddy Paws Winery
• Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery
• Mattaponi Winery
• MountainRose Vineyards (Sat)
• Brady's Distillery
• J.H. Bards Distillery
• Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery
• The Homeplace Vineyard (Sat)
When: September 19-20
Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm
Where: Sinkland Farms
3060 Riner Rd
Christiansburg, VA 24073
Admission (Pumpkin Festival admission included):
Tasting admission is $25 online/$30 at the gate 21+
Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission is $20
Ages 3 and under free
Wine Festival Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival-1
Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2026