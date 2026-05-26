Small Works, Big Impact: Ted Batt Visual Arts Fund Raffle

Small Works, Big Impact. It is a lively brunch-style art raffle designed to celebrate creativity, community, and philanthropy at the Academy Center of the Arts. This special Sunday gathering offers guests a fun and engaging way to collect original artwork created by talented members of our regional artistic community, all while supporting the Ted Batt Visual Arts Fund. Named in honor of Ted Batt’s lasting legacy and dedication to the visual arts, this fund directly benefits the Academy’s galleries, pottery studio, and visual arts programming. Through an exciting raffle experience, attendees can enjoy a welcoming social atmosphere, connect with fellow art lovers, and invest in the future of the visual arts at the Academy, while taking home meaningful, one-of-a-kind works of art.