¡Somos Cultura : Hispanic Heritage Celebration

¡Somos Cultura—We Are the Culture!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Hispanic culture filled with music, movement, food, and community! Whether you’re stepping onto the dance floor for the first time or you’re a seasoned dancer, everyone is invited to celebrate.

Kick off the evening with fun, beginner-friendly salsa and bachata dance lessons, then enjoy the electrifying sounds of JStop Latin Soul as they bring the energy of live Latin music to the stage. When the band wraps up, DJ ED will keep the party going with an exciting dance celebration late into the evening.

Savor delicious bites from local food trucks, connect with friends and neighbors, and immerse yourself in a joyful evening that celebrates the vibrant traditions, rhythms, and spirit of Hispanic culture.

Come dance, celebrate, and experience Somos Cultura—We Are the Culture!