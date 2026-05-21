Sounds of Appalachia: Jack Hinshelwood Trio + Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small and Friends

Montgomery Museum of Art & History Presents the Sounds of Appalachia Concert Series:

Jack Hinshelwood concerts are a guided tour across the American musical landscape, from centuries old ballads to modern popular music, from Stephen Foster and Louis Armstrong to Burt Bacharach, Doc Watson, and Bob Dylan. On guitar, fiddle, and harmonica, and with roots in the traditional music of the Appalachians, Jack delves deep into a rich tapestry of songs and instrumentals from bluegrass, old time, Celtic, blues, western swing, and many more sources. Adding their masterful artistry and energetic talents, mandolinist Scott Freeman and bassist Sam West round out the trio’s sound and guarantee a performance filled with the joy of shared music.

Opening Act By:

Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, who make music from a time when old-time, bluegrass, and country shared the same stage. Shifting between fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and guitars, they bring enduring classics and original songs to life with close harmony singing that has moved audiences around the world. Their friend and Bluegrass Hall of Fame bassist Marshall Wilborn says, “Ashlee and Andrew have got it — that primal, but elegant approach to their instruments, and their remarkable vocal blend that only comes out of a deep and undeniable love for old time country music.”