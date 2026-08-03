South Avenue Band
South Avenue Band
Second Stage Summer Concert Series continues with the South Avenue Band, Thursday, August 13, 2026, 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m at the Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.
General admission $10; Kids 6-12 yrs $5; 5 yrs & younger Free; Second Stage members FREE, collected at the entrance starting at 6:30 p.m. Please bring your own chair. Food will be made available by Phillin Philly. Adult beverages made available by Second Stage, $4 per drink. Show will be moved to inside the Main Hall if weather interferes. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
$0-$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Second Stage | Amherst
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second StreetAmherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com