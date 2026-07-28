Spidey Mentalist Make Believe – Magic Of Your Mindwatch

Spidey, TV Mentalist and online sensation, takes the stage at teh Academy Center of the Arts!

Spidey is a YouTube star and award-winning mentalist with 250M+ views. He is acclaimed for his residency at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas as the mentalist of the hit show “Limitless”. Named US Mentalist of the Year, he’s a favorite with major celebrities, having performed for Jennifer Lopez, Steve Harvey, Neil Patrick Harris and more. He joined the cast of CW’s Masters of Illusion as well as NETFLIX Series: Brainchild – now being streamed in 170 countries! Spidey’s countless TV appearances also include NBC’s TODAY Show, TMZ, Rachael Ray, FOX’s Showtime at the Apollo with Steve Harvey, Discovery Channel and Entertainment Tonight.

Spidey presents a mind-blowing and hilarious performance, taking you on a magical journey that taps into your every emotion. You will see and experience things you never thought possible! From New York’s Apollo Theater to Las Vegas’ Rio Casino, this mind-reading show delivers nonstop amazement, laughter, and standing ovations every time.