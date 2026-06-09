Summer Artisan Market at Hardywood

Kick off summer with one of Richmond’s favorite community traditions! Spend the day shopping, sipping, eating, and enjoying a fun-filled atmosphere with family, friends, and even your four-legged companions.

Browse dozens of talented local artists, makers, and small businesses offering handmade jewelry, home décor, artwork, apparel, gifts, and so much more. It’s the perfect opportunity to find a unique Father's Day gift while supporting RVA's incredible local community.

Enjoy live music, delicious food trucks, lawn games, craft beer, cocktails, and plenty of family-friendly fun throughout the day. Whether you're looking to shop local, relax with a drink, discover new vendors, or simply enjoy a beautiful day outdoors, there's something for everyone.

📍 Located in and around Hardywood's outdoor tent at Hardywood West Creek

🎵 Live Music

🍺 Craft Beer & Cocktails

🌮 Food Truck

🎯 Games & Family Fun

🐶 Dog Friendly

🛍️ Shop Local & Support Small Businesses

Gather your family, invite your friends, and come celebrate the start of summer with us!

VENDORS APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: www.artisanmakers.org

Follow us @artisanmakersva