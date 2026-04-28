Summer Kickoff Concert

Kick off the summer with a night of live music, food and drinks in Richmond’s most gorgeous outdoor setting! On Friday evening, June 5, bring a chair or a blanket, spread out on the lawn and dance to classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s by Three Sheets to the Wind, America’s favorite yacht rock band, after rocking out to Tom Petty hits by Full Moon Fever. Enjoy an evening of music under the stars, plus a selection of beer, cider, wine and food truck cuisine to keep you fueled up. Tickets at maymont.org/skc