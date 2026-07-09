Summer Music Camp

Looking for a fun and educational option for your kids this summer? There's still time to register for RFBC's Music Camp, August 3-7. Rising 1st through 5th graders are invited to join us for a week of music and rhythm! We will spend the week preparing for the fall musical “Star Search!”

Cost: $70 for all 5 mornings (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Extended day option: $17 per afternoon (12:30-4:30 p.m.)

Children will need to bring their lunch if they are in the all-day program.

Sign up by July 20!

Aug 3, 2026, 8:30am to

Aug 7, 2026, 12:30pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)