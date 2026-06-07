Blacksburg Master Chorale is sponsoring a free concert — Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music.

Assistant Conductor Larry Wyatt will lead a group of local singers and guest singers from across the country in a program of choral masterpieces that evoke mountaintop experiences, in the romantic and baroque styles.

There are two dates and locations for this concert. Both are free and open to the public, everyone is welcome to join us for some amazing choral music!

Concert Program:

George Frideric Handel

Let Their Celestial Concerts All Unite

Gabriel Faure

Requiem

Felix Mendelssohn

He, Watching Over Israel (from “Elijah”)

Joseph Haydn

Achieved Is the Glorious Work