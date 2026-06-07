Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music
Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music
Blacksburg Master Chorale is sponsoring a free concert — Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music.
Assistant Conductor Larry Wyatt will lead a group of local singers and guest singers from across the country in a program of choral masterpieces that evoke mountaintop experiences, in the romantic and baroque styles.
There are two dates and locations for this concert. Both are free and open to the public, everyone is welcome to join us for some amazing choral music!
Concert Program:
George Frideric Handel
Let Their Celestial Concerts All Unite
Gabriel Faure
Requiem
Felix Mendelssohn
He, Watching Over Israel (from “Elijah”)
Joseph Haydn
Achieved Is the Glorious Work
Christiansburg Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Blacksburg Master Chorale
Christiansburg Presbyterian Church
107 W. Main StreetChristiansburg, Virginia 24073