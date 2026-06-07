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Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music

Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music

Blacksburg Master Chorale is sponsoring a free concert — Summer Sing: Mountaintop Music.

Assistant Conductor Larry Wyatt will lead a group of local singers and guest singers from across the country in a program of choral masterpieces that evoke mountaintop experiences, in the romantic and baroque styles.

There are two dates and locations for this concert. Both are free and open to the public, everyone is welcome to join us for some amazing choral music!

Concert Program:

George Frideric Handel
Let Their Celestial Concerts All Unite

Gabriel Faure
Requiem

Felix Mendelssohn
He, Watching Over Israel (from “Elijah”)

Joseph Haydn
Achieved Is the Glorious Work

Christiansburg Presbyterian Church
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Blacksburg Master Chorale
https://www.blacksburgmasterchorale.org
Christiansburg Presbyterian Church
107 W. Main Street
Christiansburg, Virginia 24073