Sunday Artisan Market at Brambly Park

☀️🌿 SUNNY SUNDAYS ARE FOR SHOPPING SMALL 🌿☀️

Make it a Sunday tradition and join us every week for the Brambly Park Artisan Market, where local makers, sunshine, and community vibes come together in the best way!

Stroll our outdoor, open-air market featuring an incredible lineup of local artisans selling handmade home décor, original art, jewelry, apparel, ceramics, candles, woodworking, delicious treats, and so much more. Every Sunday brings new vendors and fresh finds!

🍷 Hosted at Brambly Park - an urban winery & hidden oasis

☀️ Soak up the sunshine on the beautiful outdoor patio & garden

🐶 Dog-friendly (plenty of space to roam!)

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-friendly

🎶 Relaxed, feel-good Sunday vibes

Bring your friends, your family, and your pup! Grab a drink, enjoy a bite to eat, browse the market, and support the small businesses that make RVA so special. It's the perfect way to spend a sunny Sunday!

💛 FREE TO ATTEND

🛍️ #ShopLocal #SunnySundays #SundayMarket #RVAMakers #SupportSmall

👉 VENDORS: Apply at www.artisanmakers.org

Follow us on Instagram @artisanmakersva

This event runs from Apr 5, 2026 to Dec 20, 2026 and happens every:

Sundays: 1:00pm - 5:00pm