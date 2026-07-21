Suzanne Lambert

For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Suzanne is a DC-based comedian, podcast host of Mean But True, and internet personality. Known as “the Regina George Liberal,” she delivers engaging and biting wit to an audience of over one million fans across social media (itssuzannelambert).

Her style could best be described as quick, sharp, amused bewilderment; she pairs strangely strong opinions about inconsequential topics with beauty tips and hot political takes. Originally hailing from Georgia, she had a very normal upbringing in a gun-loving Bible Belt town and remains totally unaffected to this day. Suzanne is on a mission to make the internet more fun, politics less boring, and for everyone to get off their phones and get outside.

Mean But True has featured guests like Jonathan Van Ness, Phoebe Robinson, Liza Treyger, Sydnee Washington, Adam Rippon, and Gavin Newsom. Suzanne has performed at nationally acclaimed venues like the DC Improv, Laughing Skull, Arlington Drafthouse, Side Splitters and the legendary Friars Club—with national acts like Matthew Broussard, Mark Normand, Katherine Blanford, and Tony Woods.

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Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.