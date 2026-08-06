Tag-In: Improv Class

A dynamic, fast-paced workshop designed to build stage confidence, rapid-fire creativity, and public speaking skills. Blending comedy with foundational acting techniques, the curriculum equips teens with highly practical, real-world abilities. Far from just "being funny," the instructor, Richmond comedic actor Joshua Mullins, draws on professional on-camera and stage experience to teach truthfulness, vulnerability, and acting in the moment. Students learn how to quiet self-doubt, silence inner critics, and respond to unpredictable situations with grace, resilience, and humor.

Grades: Rising 6th-12th graders

All classes are on a drop-in schedule. You aren’t required to attend all sessions. Choose the dates that work for you!

Location: 23 W Broad Street Richmond VA 23220

Cost: $20 per participant

Dates - August 22, Sept. 26th, Oct. 24th, Nov. 21st, and Dec 19th

