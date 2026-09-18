Tell-Tale Talks Featuring: Diana Peterfreund

Join us at Fountain Bookstore on Wednesday, November 18th for a Tell-Tale Talk with author Diana Peterfreund, who will discuss her YA series: Ellen Poe.

About Ellen Poe: For Evermore

The thrilling sequel to Ellen Poe: The Forgotten Lore in which every mystery Ellen solves uncovers another buried secret about her family and the infamous poet, Edgar Allan Poe.

Ellen Poe is no longer plagued by nightmares of scary restless spirits, and she’s even come to a truce with the oft-annoying ghost of her ancestor: Edgar Allan Poe. But when the coded journal that is tied to his spirit disappears from her family’s home, she’s convinced that the founder of a secret Poe society is responsible for the theft. Ellen finds a cryptic note from the woman, Sara High, and sets out on a dangerous quest to track down the family heirloom that takes Ellen from Baltimore to New York City to Richmond and back. At the same time, Ellen’s visions return, more terrifying than ever, and she realizes it’s not just the journal that’s in danger. Can she head off a potential murder in time? Or will Ellen find herself at the mercy of a killer who won’t stop until they’ve claimed Poe’s spirit for their very own?

DIANA PETERFREUND has published sixteen novels for adults, teens, and kids. Her works have been named to the New York Public Library’s Books for the Teen Age list, the Capitol Choices reading list, the Texas LoneStar List, and the Sunshine State Young Reader Awards List, as well as Amazon’s Best Books of the Year. In addition, she’s written dozens of short stories and a variety of nonfiction essays about popular children’s literature. Diana lives in Maryland with her family.

General Event Information:

SCHEDULE:

5:30 PM – Doors open

5:45 PM – Zoom meeting opens

6:00 PM – Talk begins

VIRTUAL LIVESTREAMS:

Virtual ticket holders will be sent a Zoom webinar link for the livestream the day of the event. The Zoom invitation is also included in the confirmation email received upon purchase.

WEATHER:

This installment takes place indoors at Fountain Bookstore.

FOOD & DRINK:

One glass of wine included in in-person admission.

OTHER:

Chairs provided.

Reserve your tickets below!

Can’t make it in person? The talk can be streamed virtually! Select the Livestream ticket option at check out. Virtual ticket holders will be sent a Zoom webinar link for the livestream the day of the event.

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