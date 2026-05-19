Tenant Town Hall: Learn Your Rights. Share Your Ideas.

Join us for the Roanoke Tenant Town Hall on Thursday, June 11 at 6:00 PM at Hill Street Baptist Church. Presented by Virginia Poverty Law Center in collaboration with Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley, this free community event will bring together tenants, advocates, service providers, and community members for an open conversation about housing challenges impacting renters across the Roanoke Valley. Light refreshments will be provided, and Eventbrite registrations are greatly appreciated.

Virginia renters are facing rising housing costs, eviction concerns, maintenance issues, and major changes in housing laws. The Tenant Town Hall will provide attendees with plain-language information about recent housing law changes, tenant protections, and available resources, while creating space for community members to ask questions and share their experiences.

This event is designed to be a welcoming, community-centered conversation focused on what is — and is not — working for tenants in our communities.