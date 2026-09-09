"The American Constitution" Movie to be shown at Grandin Theatre

The Colonel William Preston Chapter NSDAR is presenting two showings of "The American Constitution" film in celebration of U.S. Constitution Week on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the Grandin Theatre, Grandin Avenue, Roanoke. The educational matinee will begin at 3 pm. Doors will open at 2 pm. The evening screen will begin at 7 pm and will be followed by a panel discussion at 8 pm. Doors will open at 6 pm.

"The American Constitution" unveils the dramatic creation of the Constitution that played out over the summer of 1787. Many of the Constitution's leading historians and best-selling authors provide illuminating commentary throughout the movie. The film is free of charge. Tickets may be reserved by visiting https://www.grandintheatre.com/shows/constitutionmovie.