Join us at Wilton House Museum on Friday, June 26th from 6-8pm for a lecture with Richard Bell. Bell is a professor of History at the University of Maryland and the author of the book Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home. In this engaging program, he explores his newest book, The American Revolution and the Fate of the World, covering the American Revolution as a global conflict that reshaped communities across continents and transformed lives far beyond the colonies. A Q&A with the author, book signing, and a wine and cheese reception will follow the lecture.