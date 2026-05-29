Second Stage Summer Concert Series kicks off with The Bogeys, Thursday, June 11, 2026, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on the new outdoor Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA. Tickets will be sold at the gate entrance starting at 5:15 p.m. General admission: $10. Second Stage Members enter FREE. Food vendors and activities for the kids will be available. Shows are rain or shine and will be moved inside to the Main Hall stage if weather interferes. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/