© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Bogeys

The Bogeys

Second Stage Summer Concert Series kicks off with The Bogeys, Thursday, June 11, 2026, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on the new outdoor Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA. Tickets will be sold at the gate entrance starting at 5:15 p.m. General admission: $10. Second Stage Members enter FREE. Food vendors and activities for the kids will be available. Shows are rain or shine and will be moved inside to the Main Hall stage if weather interferes. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

Second Stage | Amherst
$0-$10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Second Stage | Amherst
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second Street
Amherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
https://www.secondstageamherst.org/