For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Christianee (pronounced Chris-tee-knee) Porter also known as The Christi Show is a proud native of Little Rock, Arkansas who currently resides in Atlanta Georgia. She is an entertainer that loves to act, sing, rap, and dance. In 2013, she decided to do Stand-Up Comedy. Christianee enjoyed performing on stage but became exhausted from fighting for a spot on the stage. She decided to start making Improv videos online as different characters. In July 2016, her character Ms. Shirleen went viral, and she started traveling the country performing Stand-Up comedy and singing as her. She has been seen on TVOne Sisters’ Circle and Fox’s Right This Minute, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Funeral. She was recently nominated for a NAACP Image Award, and she is daily blazing a trail for others to find the courage to follow their dreams. Christianee’s life is proof that sometimes your dreams can come true if you are willing to change your approach to achieving them. It is highly recommended that you keep following her story because it is one that is becoming legendary by the minute.

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.