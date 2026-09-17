The Cold Read with Tara Laskowski

We love a locked-room mystery, and we love hosting Tara! She'll be chatting at the store with LynDee Walker about all things twisty.

About the Book:

They're there to make a sequel. But someone came for revenge.

A decade ago, the release of the horror film No One Can Hear You Scream catapulted a young no-name cast into Hollywood fame. But below the surface, they were dealing with the fallout of their friend’s tragic death on set.

Now the cast is reuniting at the remote ski resort where the movie was filmed to announce the sequel and get a first glimpse of the screenplay. Cassidy, Jake, Ben, and Ruby—they’ve all followed different paths over the years, and each has their own reason for agreeing to return to a place they had sworn to leave behind.

At first everyone works hard to ignore the shadows of the past and focus on the opportunity ahead. But the reunion takes a dark turn during the midnight announcement to fans when a disturbing incident stirs up a long-buried secret.

About the Author:

TARA LASKOWSKI is the author of The Weekend Retreat, The Mother Next Door, and One Night Gone, which won an Agatha Award, Macavity Award, and Anthony Award, and was a finalist for the Mary Higgins Clark Award, Left Coast Crime Award, Strand Critics' Award, and Library of Virginia Literary Award. She is also the author of two short story collections, Modern Manners for Your Inner Demons and Bystanders, has published stories in Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and Mid-American Review, among others, and is the former editor of SmokeLong Quarterly. Tara earned a BA in English from Susquehanna University and an MFA from George Mason University and currently lives in Virginia. Find her on Twitter and Instagram, @TaraLWrites.

LynDee Walker writes about strong women who can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Her books have appeared on finalist lists for the Agatha and Thriller awards—and once, on a major national bestsellers list smack in between two of her writing heroes. An award winning journalist, LynDee covered everything from ribbon cuttings and high school football to capital murder trials and high-level police corruption. In the past 12 years she’s written 21 novels in three series, as well as four psychological thrillers, including last summer’s The Other Widow and the forthcoming Too Good to Be True (January 2027) so she’s usually typing when she's not juggling laundry and children's sports schedules. Find her online at wwww.lyndeewalker.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads at lyndeewalkerbooks.

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