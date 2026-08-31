Second Stage Summer Concert Series closes with The Deanie Blues Band, Saturday, September 12, 2026, 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. at the outdoor Raine Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521.

General admission $10; Kids 6-12 yrs $5; 5 yrs & younger Free; Second Stage members FREE, collected at the entrance starting at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy food available from Love + Umami and adult beverages from Second Stage. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors. Please bring a chair. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

