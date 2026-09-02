The Ghost Walk at the Salem Museum

East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark just once a year! The Salem Museum once again welcomes the living for its 28th annual Ghost Walk on October 1-3, 2026. Tour the historic graveyard and meet notable characters from Salem’s past on walking tours that are family-friendly, fun, and informative, but not scary.

“Ghosts” will share captivating tales of fascinating figures from various periods of Salem’s rich history, spanning over 200 years. Each character has made an impact, whether big or small, and some stories are simply delightful. Guests will also discover surprising narratives about some of the region’s most historic locations - places they may encounter in their daily lives.

Tours leave the Museum every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students of any age, and free for children ages three and younger.

All tickets are on sale now at the Salem Museum or online through SalemMuseum.org. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to reserve your preferred tour time. Groups must register in advance. The Ghost Walk is expected to sell out once again this year.

Good walking shoes and a flashlight are recommended for participants of the Ghost Walk, as the tour covers just over half a mile. The route, reflecting the name “East Hill,” includes some gentle inclines and declines, though it is not strenuous and features several stops along the way. In the event of rain, the tour will be relocated indoors to the Salem Museum.

All proceeds from the Ghost Walk benefit the Salem Museum and its educational programs. For more information, visit SalemMuseum.org or call 540-389-6760.