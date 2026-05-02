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The Half Life Launch - VIRTUAL TICKET ONLY

The Half Life Launch - VIRTUAL TICKET ONLY

This ticket is for the online launch for Rachel Beanland's The Half Life!

Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book, which will be shipped to you. Please provide your shipping address by emailing open_in_newinfo@fountainbookstore.com

The cost of Media Mail shipping is included in your ticket.

WE CANNOT SHIP YOUR BOOK WITHOUT YOUR SHIPPING ADDRESS!

Withfriends believes in building financial resilience for indie bookstores through community support.

Digital Event
$41.45
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Fountain Bookstore
8047881594
info@fountainbookstore.com
Digital Event