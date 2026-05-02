The Half Life Launch - VIRTUAL TICKET ONLY

This ticket is for the online launch for Rachel Beanland's The Half Life!

Each ticket includes a signed copy of the book, which will be shipped to you. Please provide your shipping address by emailing open_in_newinfo@fountainbookstore.com

The cost of Media Mail shipping is included in your ticket.

WE CANNOT SHIP YOUR BOOK WITHOUT YOUR SHIPPING ADDRESS!

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