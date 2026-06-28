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The Hero's Journey: A Way Forward

The Hero's Journey: A Way Forward

Join us for this special event featuring a talk with visionary business leader, entrepreneur, author, and MTV founding member, August Turak.

In this compelling talk, "The Hero’s Journey: A Way Forward," August Turak will offer a solution to the pressing epidemic of loneliness and despair in contemporary Western society. Drawing on his extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, corporate executive, award-winning author, and life-long spiritual seeker, Turak presents a revolutionary model that provides the higher meaning and purpose that is so often missing from modern American life.

Rendezvous Studio & Events
$15
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ought Institute
oughtinstitute.org

Artist Group Info

August Turak
https://www.augustturak.org/
Rendezvous Studio & Events
9 Church Avenue Southeast
Roanoke, Virginia 24011
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-heros-journey-a-way-forward-tickets-1990234358542