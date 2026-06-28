Join us for this special event featuring a talk with visionary business leader, entrepreneur, author, and MTV founding member, August Turak.

In this compelling talk, "The Hero’s Journey: A Way Forward," August Turak will offer a solution to the pressing epidemic of loneliness and despair in contemporary Western society. Drawing on his extensive experience as a successful entrepreneur, corporate executive, award-winning author, and life-long spiritual seeker, Turak presents a revolutionary model that provides the higher meaning and purpose that is so often missing from modern American life.