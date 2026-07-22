The Life and Legacy of John Payne

The Salem Museum will present a brief lecture on the life of Hollywood actor and Salemite John Payne, followed by a screening of his 1952 film noir “Kansas City Confidential,” on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be light refreshments available during the screening.

Hunter Haskins, assistant director of the Salem Museum, will deliver a biographical talk on Payne, who was born and raised in Roanoke County. Payne attended Roanoke College and worked as a small-time actor before breaking into the motion picture industry in the mid-1930s. He appeared in several successful films, especially for 20th Century Fox in major musicals alongside stars such as comedian Milton Berle, Olympic skater Sonja Henie, and bandleader Glenn Miller. His most famous role came after serving in World War II, playing attorney Fred Gailey, lawyer and defender of Kris Kringle, in the 1946 Christmas classic “Miracle on 34th Street.” Payne later turned to selling real estate to the movie stars as Hollywood grew in the 1960s and ’70s, though frequently returning to the Roanoke Valley on trips before his death in 1989.

After the talk, the Museum will screen “Kansas City Confidential,” a 1952 film noir classic starring Payne. In the film, Payne’s character is framed for an armored car robbery gone wrong and must travel to Mexico to unmask the real culprits and clear his name. Also starring Coleen Gray and rising film stars Jack Elam and Lee Van Cleef, the film is now in the public domain. The picture retains a following among fans of the film noir genre, whose directors and screenwriters emphasized shadows and shady characters to evoke a postwar feeling of cynical realism.