The Play That Goes Wrong

One of “the funniest plays Broadway has ever seen!” (The Huffington Post), this slapstick comedy asks if the show must go on - if the set is falling down around you. It’s opening night for the cast of Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor! But as soon as the curtain goes up, everything that can go wrong…does! Physical comedy, non-stop pandemonium, and a cast of increasingly frantic actors - it’s a night of theatre the audience will never forget - even if the cast wishes they did.

Performances on Wednesday (alternating 2PM and 7PM), Thursdays and Fridays (7PM), Saturdays (2PM and 7PM), and Sundays (3PM)

