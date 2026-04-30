The Sentimental Gentlemen at The Floyd Country Store

THE SENTIMENTAL GENTLEMEN (Sierra Ferrell's touring band)

LIVE AT THE FLOYD COUNTRY STORE

MAY 9 2026

7:00 PM

GENERAL ADMISSION $35 | RESERVED $40

KIDS 12 & UNDER $17.50

Tickets available in-person at The Floyd Country Store and online at the link below

LIVESTREAM: $10

ABOUT ARTIST

Hailing from the heart of East Nashville’s thriving music scene, The Sentimental Gentlemen are a powerhouse collective that seamlessly blend deep-rooted traditional bluegrass with fresh, contemporary influences. When they’re not on the road backing the West Virginia songbird, Sierra Ferrell, the band’s members are busy crafting a sound that is as diverse as it is electrifying, drawing on years of professional stage and studio experience.

As full-time touring and studio musicians, they’ve graced stages across the globe, playing with an impressive roster of artists including Sierra Hull, Mark O'Connor, Western Centuries, and Lindsay Lou. The Sentimental Gentlemen are Joshua Rilko (mandolin & vocals), Oliver Bates Craven (fiddle, guitar, vocals), and Geoff Saunders (bass, vocals), with rotating banjo and guitar buddies.