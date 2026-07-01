© 2026
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Story of America: The Struggle to Expand Human Freedom

The Story of America: The Struggle to Expand Human Freedom

This program, presented by Shockoe Institute President and CEO, Marland Buckner, shares the story of America and the struggle to expand human freedom. Buckner will take you behind the scenes into the creation of the Shockoe Institute’s inaugural exhibit “Expanding Freedom,” which reveals the evolution of American racial slavery and its enduring impact. The exhibit boldly confronts the brutal facts of our history and examines how they connect to today’s challenges. The Shockoe Institute inspires us all to learn, reflect, and act by using the lessons of that history to improve our civic life. Join us in exploring Richmond, once the epicenter of the domestic slave trade in the Upper South, to understand our whole history and how that history has impacted life today. Buckner will share how that struggle to expand human freedom made America exceptional, and how the Shockoe Institute is focused on providing a venue for civic engagement so that our future can be brighter than our past.

Wilton House Museum
$10.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilton House Museum
(804)282-5936 ext. 102
kchristian@wiltonhm.org
Wilton House Museum
215 S. Wilton Rd.
Richmond, Virginia 23226